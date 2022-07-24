Russia expands list of unfriendly countries

24 Jul. 11:27

The Russian Federation's Government added to the list of unfriendly countries and territories the islands of Guernsey and Man (Crown Dependencies of the British crown), as well as the Bahamas.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, an order was signed to expand the list of "foreign states and territories committing unfriendly actions against Russia, Russian companies and citizens".

The list includes the islands of Guernsey and Man, which supported the sanctions imposed by the UK on Russia, Russian citizens and companies, as well as the Bahamas, which imposed a ban on any transactions with the Bank of Russia, the Russian Ministry of Finance and a number of credit institutions of the Russian Federation", the statement says.

The document was approved for implementation of the decree of the President of the Russian Federation "On a temporary procedure for meeting obligations to certain foreign creditors". According to it, foreign currency obligations to foreign creditors from the list of unfriendly countries can be fulfilled by the Russian side in rubles.