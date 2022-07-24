Immunologist: "centaurus" can end coronavirus pandemic

24 Jul. 11:50

The pandemic may end because of the omicron subspecies of BA.2.75, called the "centaurus", Vladislav Zhemchugov, doctor of medical sciences, an immunologist, a specialist in especially dangerous infections says, RIA Novosti writes.

"Centaurus", which is a hybrid of two other sub-variants of omicron, has already been detected in Russia, five cases of the strain subspecies that first appeared in India have been officially registered.

The doctor said that the "centaurus" is more contagious, and is a "live vaccine". This mild but widespread disease will quickly "immunize" the population.

Let us remind you that in July an increase in the incidence of coronavirus began in Russia, citizens were advised to wear masks in public places and undergo revaccination.