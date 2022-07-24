Lapid: relations with Russia are important for Israel

24 Jul. 13:41

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid held an interdepartmental meeting in connection with the possible closure of the Jewish agency Sokhnut, which is engaged in repatriation, in Russia. At the meeting, he emphasized the importance of relations with Russia for the Jewish state.

Earlier, the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation requested to dissolve the Sokhnut agency, which has the status of an autonomous non-profit organization in Russia. A preliminary hearing on the dissolution suit has been scheduled for July 28 at the Basmanny Court.

"The Prime Minister stated that relations with Russia were important to Israel and that the large Jewish community in Russia was important and involved in all diplomatic contacts with the administration in Moscow. The closure of the Jewish Agency [Sokhnut] offices would be a serious event that would affect the relations [between Israel and Russia]", the Israeli prime minister's Office said in a statement.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the agency is currently working on a plan to relocate its Moscow office to Israel. Work with potential Israeli repatriates from Russia can be transferred to a remote mode.

In the near future, it is planned to send an Israeli government delegation to Russia, whose task would be "to ensure the continuation of the activities of the Jewish Agency in Russia". It is planned to solve the issue through diplomacy.