Tokayev and Mirziyoyev discuss strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

24 Jul. 14:35

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Tokayev congratulated his colleague on his birthday and wished him further success in responsible state activities for the benefit of the people of Uzbekistan, Akorda reports. Mirziyoev's personal contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership, friendship and good-neighborliness between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan was noted.

The leaders also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and the schedule of upcoming high-level meetings.