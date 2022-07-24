Iran retains its place among the world's top ten steel producers

24 Jul. 14:57

In the first half of 2022, Iran entered the top 10 countries that are the main steel producers in the world.

According to the World Steel Association, Iran produced over 13.6 million tons of steel in the first six months of this year, retaining its place in the top ten, IRNA writes .

In total, from January to June, 949 million tons of steel were produced in the world, which is 5.5% less than in the same period in 2021. Iran's steel production decreased by 10.8% compared to last year, but the country has not lost its position in the top ten world producers.

The top 3 world steel producers are China, India and Japan.