Kazakhstan offers Saudi Arabia to develop large deposits of tungsten and uranium

24 Jul. 15:39

Over 60 deposits of precious and nonferrous metals on the territory of Kazakhstan are proposed to be developed by businessmen from Saudi Arabia. This was announced by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

During the visit, Tokayev met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, as well as with Saudi businessmen. At a meeting with business representatives, the Kazakh president announced Kazakhstan's readiness to provide Saudi Arabia with more than 60 fields for development.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan ranks first in the world in tungsten reserves and second in chromium and uranium deposits, and is in the top 5 countries in manganese, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. "These reserves are to be explored and developed. Given our proximity to the rapidly developing markets of China and South Asia, this is really a great investment opportunity. Today we can offer more than 60 deposits of precious and nonferrous metals for exploration and development", he said.

According to a message on the website of the republic's president, in addition to this, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia intend to expand investment, trade and economic cooperation.