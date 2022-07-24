Raisi appoints new Iranian envoy to UN

24 Jul. 15:51

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has appointed a new permanent representative of the country to the UN.

Saeed Iravani has become Iran's new permanent representative and ambassador to the UN in New York. He replaced Majid Takht-Ravanchi at this post, who represented the country in the UN for almost 3 years.

In addition to this, Ali Bahraini has been appointed Iran's representative to international organizations in Geneva by presidential decree.

Mahmoud Adib has been appointed Iran's ambassador to Georgia, while Iraj Elahi is Iran's ambassador to India. Mojtaba Amani has become an ambassador to Lebanon, while Majid Qafelebashi is an ambassador to the Czech Republic. Hossein Gharibi has been appointed to Poland, and Khalili Sadaati has become Iran's ambassador to Sierra Leone, IRNA reports.