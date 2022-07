Lavrov meets with Egyptian president in Cairo

25 Jul. 9:00

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry meet in Cairo in an extended format with the participation of delegations. He was also received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Earlier on Sunday, the ministers met one-on-one.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Sunday starts his African tour on Sunday with a working visit to Egypt. On Saturday night the top diplomat arrived in Cairo.

Lavrov's previous visit to Cairo took place in April 2021, and his Egyptian counterpart last visited Moscow in April of this year heading a delegation of the Arab League Ministerial Contact Group on Ukraine.