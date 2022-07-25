Top Algerian diplomat arrives in Damascus

25 Jul. 10:20

Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra on Sunday arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus to meet top officials of the Syrian regime.

According to a statement by the Algerian Foreign Ministry, the visit is scheduled for two days as part of Algeria's preparations for the Arab League summit in November.

Early this month, Syrian regime's Foreign Minister Faysal Mikdad visited Algeria at an official invitation to participate in the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence ceremonies.

The Arab League, formally known as the League of Arab States, is expected to hold its first annual summit in three years in Algeria this November.

Syria’s Arab League membership was suspended in 2011 after the regime’s brutal crackdown on mass protests.

Last year, normalization steps with the Syrian regime were accelerated by several Arab countries, including Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Bahrain.