Lavrov: Russia not asking to lift sanctions

25 Jul. 11:20

Russia is not asking for the lifting of sanctions, but, in order to resolve the existing issues with global food supplies, the West must take steps to eliminate obstacles that it had created itself, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated following a meeting with his counterpart from Egypt.

"We will simply be developing our own economy now, relying on reliable partners, and not on those who once again have proven their complete inability to negotiate," Lavrov commented on Moscow's unwillingness to fight for western sanctions' relief.

At the same time, the minister expressed hope that the UN will succeed in lifting sanctions against Russia, which are hindering the export of Russian grain.