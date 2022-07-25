New German Ambassador in Georgia appointed

25 Jul. 12:00

German Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Peter Fischer will replace the outgoing Hubert Knirsch as the German Ambassador to Georgia in late August.

“Some personal news: At the end of August, Maria and I will be transferring to Tbilisi where I will have the honour of serving as German ambassador to Georgia”, Fischer tweeted on Sunday

Fischer is a career diplomat who joined the German Federal Foreign Office in 1986. His professional path has focused on Germany’s global partnerships for economic progress and sustainability.

He has held several positions at the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin, including Head of Department for International Environmental Policy as well as Chief Economist. He served at German diplomatic missions in Washington, DC as Head of the Economic Department, in Tel Aviv as Deputy Ambassador, as well as in London, Shanghai and Singapore.