Iranian IRGC senior missile engineer killed

25 Jul. 12:20

Iranian senior missile engineer Said Thamardar Mutlak died in southern Iran several days ago, according to a report.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps engineer was described in alleged funeral announcements shared by the National Iranian Congress as having been made a shahid (martyr) and murdered in Shiraz. The report stated that Iranian authorities did not want news of the death to be published.

“Cowardly assassination of heroes of our scientific prowess didn’t help behind-the-curtain terrorists to achieve their goals,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said.

“Peaceful nuclear industry of Iran owes its flourishing to [Dariush] Rezaeinejad & his fellows,” he continued. “Their blood & scientific accomplishments will be safeguarded.”