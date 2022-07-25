Israfil Ashurli conquers Broad Peak and rescues dying climber

25 Jul. 12:40

Azerbaijani climber Israfil Ashurli reached another 8000m peak - he climbed Pakistan's Broad Peak.

The climber planned to conquer the peak last year, two attempts were made, he succeeded only at his third attempt.



“Now climbing Broad Peak is a matter of the future for me. The mountain lives up to its name, it is really big,” the climber said in August 2021.



This summer, on July 23, 2022, Ashurly conquered the Broad Peak.

Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world at 8,047 meters, is located in the Karakoram Range in Northeastern Pakistan.

According to Pakistani media, British climber fell to his death on Broad Peak on Saturday. An Italian mountaineer saw the as-yet-unidentified British climber’s fatal fall. “Here [near the summit], he crossed paths with a British climber who was on his way down. As they passed each other, the Italian climber looked back and saw the British mountaineer suddenly losing his balance in the narrow passageway and crashing into a wall,” the APC official quoted the Italian mountaineer as saying.

In addition, a 61-year-old Canadian climber, has gone missing from K2 during his descent from Camp 3 to base camp on Friday evening. Dr Richard Cartier, a professional mountaineer, was last spotted while descending from Camp 2 to Camp 1, according to Adventure Pakistan. Two days on, he is yet to be found, despite rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, the Romanian mountaineer stuck on Broad Peak was in “urgent need of evacuation”, while asking for a helicopter to rescue him.



According to ACP, on July 21, Israfil Ashurli was near the upper section of Broad Peak. At 7,800 meters, Ashurli met the Romanian climber in a “moribund state”.



"The condition of the climber made Mr Ashurli abort his summit push as he attempted to rescue the man and brought him down to 7,300m," Alpine Club of Pakistan Secretary Karrar Haidri said.

From Camp III, a number of climbers hailing from Chile, Poland, and Russia moved to supplement the rescue efforts. They also aborted their summit push so that they could help save the life of the Romanian national.

Ashurli noted that he did not even think that some ambitions could be more important than human life. After saving the climber's life, the Azerbaijani mountaineer continued his ascent and conquered the Broad Peak.