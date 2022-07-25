Boris Johnson already planning a return

25 Jul. 13:00

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly wants to return as leader of the Conservative Party and as head of his country's government despite resigning on July 7.

The Prime Minister is due to leave office with his successor due to be announced on 5 September.

But MPs believe Johnson will make a fresh bid to become Tory leader and prime minister as he believes the wheels will rapidly come off his replacement’s administration.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are battling it out in a bitter leadership contest to seize the keys to Downing Street, with the Foreign Secretary currently the bookies’ favourite to win.

One Tory backbencher told i there was a growing sense that Mr Johnson would seek to make a return whoever is victorious in the current leadership campaign.

“He thinks that his successor will make such a mess of things that there will be another confidence vote in a year, and he will claim his support among voters and the grassroots will mean he should lead us into the next election,” the MP said.

The source added: “He’s not going to be contributing to debates or sitting in the Commons like Theresa May, he’ll be off writing books and trying to make some money. But he won’t go away completely.”