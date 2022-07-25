Turkey special representative visits Armenia border

25 Jul. 14:00

Turkey's special representative in negotiations for the normalization of relations with Armenia Serdar Kilic visited Kars Province, which borders Armenia, according to Armenian media reports.

Kilic visited the ruins of Ani, the currently non-functioning Turkish checkpoint at Akyaka village at the border with Armenia, a short distance from which are Akhurik village of Armenia’s Shirak Province and the border checkpoint on the Armenian side. He also held some meetings.

After the meeting of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey on July 1, an agreement was reached to open the Armenia-Turkey land border for the citizens of third countries as soon as possible, and to start direct air cargo transportation between the two countries.