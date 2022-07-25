Kremlin: Russia largely guarantees EU energy security

25 Jul. 15:20

Russia is not interested in a complete cessation of gas supplies to European countries, since Moscow largely guarantees the energy security of the EU, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Russia is not interested in this," he said, commenting on the statement of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that in the face of reduced gas supplies from Russia, Europe should prepare for its complete cessation.

"Russia is a responsible gas supplier, and regardless of what anyone says in the European Commission, in European capitals, in the United States, Russia was, is, and will continue to be the country that largely guarantees Europe's energy security," Peskov added.

On the other hand, Peskov noted, "If Europe continues on its path of totally reckless imposition of restrictions and sanctions that hit it, then the situation will be different." "But Russia is not interested in this," he assured.