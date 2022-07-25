Baku, Ankara and Tashkent may sign trilateral declaration

25 Jul. 15:40

A trilateral declaration may be signed between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Türkiye, Trend reports citing Uzbek diplomatic sources.

The document is expected to be signed during the meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs, economy and transport of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkey in Tashkent, which is scheduled for August 2.

The Uzbek side at the meeting will be represented by Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov, Deputy Prime Minister for Investments and Foreign Economic Relations - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Jamshid Khodzhayev and Transport Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and ministers of the government's economic bloc are expected to take part in the meeting.