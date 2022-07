25 Jul. 16:00

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 15 YPG/PKK terrorists, including two so-called senior members, near the Turkish border in northern Syria, authorities said on Monday.

According to the Turkish National Defense Ministry, the terrorists were targeted in Operation Peace Spring, Operation Olive Branch, and Operation Euphrates Shield zones during terrorists’ attempt to “disturb the peace and security in the region,” Anadolu reported.