Riyadh expresses willingness for official talks with Tehran

25 Jul. 16:20

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani stated on Monday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has voiced Riyadh's readiness to take talks with Tehran to official and public levels.

"Five rounds of negotiations were held between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which were hosted by the Iraqi government in Baghdad that had very good and encouraging results," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani said at a press briefing in Tehran.

"After the Jeddah summit, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in a phone call briefed Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on the summit," he added.

"During the phone call, Mr. Hussein said Mohammad bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the meetings in Jeddah, expressed readiness that official and public talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia will be held in the next round," the Iranian official declared.

"This is a positive sign. We believe that due to the positive will of the parties, it is possible to hold the next meeting at the official and political level in Baghdad, and take a step in the direction of improving and resuming the relations between the two countries," Kana'ani added.

In an interview with state TV, the Iranian foreign minister noted that both Tehran and Riyadh have voiced readiness to take their negotiations from the “security” level to “a public, political phase". He also confirmed that there had been some progress in the five rounds of talks between the two sides.