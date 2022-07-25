United Kingdom to host Eurovision Song Contest 2023

25 Jul. 17:00

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted in the United Kingdom, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed.

In an EBU press release published earlier, it was announced that this decision had been made following the exploration of hosting the Contest in Ukraine, and regrettably concluding that for safety and security reasons this was not possible.

No city has been given the exciting job of hosting the event yet. But places that meet the right criteria will be able to compete for the opportunity.