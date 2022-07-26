Armenian FM to visit Czech Republic

26 Jul. 9:20

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will be on a working visit to the Czech capital of Prague on July 26, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

It said Mirzoyan will meet with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky and Senate President Miloš Vystrčil.

In the framework of the visit, issues related to the expansion of Armenian-Czech relations, strengthening of cooperation in democracy, Armenia-EU relations, as well as regional security and stability will be discussed.

The meeting between Ararat Mirzoyan and Jan Lipavsky will be followed by a press conference of foreign ministers.