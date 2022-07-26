Putin picks former deputy PM Borisov to head Roscosmos

26 Jul. 10:00

Russian President Vladimir Putin relieved Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov of his post as deputy prime minister and appointed him to head the State Space Corporation Roscosmos, according to the presidential decrees posted on the Kremlin’s website on Friday.

"In accordance with subsection ‘e’ of article 83 of the Russian Constitution, Yury Ivanovich Borisov is hereby relieved from the post of deputy chairman of the government of the Russian Federation," one of the decrees reads.

According to his other decree, Putin appointed Borisov as head of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos.

Also on Friday, the Russian leader relieved Dmitry Rogozin from the post of Roscosmos chief that he had held over the past four years. Rogozin was appointed as the Roscosmos head on May 24, 2018.

Borisov served as Russian deputy defense minister in charge of the Russian army’s rearmament from November 15, 2012 to May 18, 2018.