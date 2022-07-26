Youth Summit of Non-Aligned Movement being held in Baku

26 Jul. 10:40

The Youth Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member countries is being held in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on July 25-29.

Representatives of youth from more than 60 countries of the NAM are taking part in the event.

At the opening ceremony, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov read out the address of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the participants of the summit. Then the Chairman of the NAM’s Youth Network Ordukhan Gahramanzade delivered a speech.

The summit participants will discuss the final documents of the event, take part in a session on the simulation of the NAM model, a training session on the effective management of organizations, and in panel discussions with the participation of various officials, and also will make presentations.

The forum will also include a visit to the Gala Ethnographic Museum and an intercultural exchange event. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is expected to attend the closing ceremony of the summit.

It’s planned that on the last day of the event, its participants will visit Shusha city.

The main significance of the summit is a discussion of the issue of transforming the NAM’s Youth Network, established in November last year, into an international organization by its participants. If an agreement is reached in the city of Shusha, a decision is expected to be made on the transformation of the network into an organization, as well as on the approval of its logo and flag.