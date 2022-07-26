UN General Assembly President pays first visit to Georgia

26 Jul. 11:20

President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid is on an official visit to Georgia to hold meetings with officials, the Georgian foreign office said.

Within the framework of his visit, Shahid will hold meetings with the President of Georgia Salome Zourabivhvili, the Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, the Speaker of the Parliament Shalva Papuashvili and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ilia Darchiashvili.

In addition, he will visit the House of Justice, where he will learn about the current model of providing state services and the reforms implemented by Georgia within the framework of the "Open Government Partnership" initiative.