Siemens does not see link between turbine and Nord Stream gas supplies reduction

26 Jul. 13:00

Siemens Energy said on Monday that the company does not see the link between the turbine required for full-fledged operation of the Nord Stream gas pipeline and the reduction of gas suppliers over it.

"The maintenance of our turbines is and remains a routine procedure. Any future maintenance work can be facilitated: The Canadian government has already agreed that the turbines, which are maintained by Siemens Energy in Montreal, can be transported from Canada to Germany. At this point in time, we thus see no link between the turbine and the gas cuts that have been implemented or announced," Siemens Energy said.

German authorities provided the company with all the required documents for turbine transportation to Russia but there is lack of customs document for turbine’s import by Russia, the company noted.

"The transportation of the turbine could start immediately. The German authorities provided Siemens Energy with all the necessary documents for the export of the turbine to Russia at the beginning of last week. Gazprom is aware of this. What is missing, however, are the customs documents for import to Russia. Gazprom, as the customer, is required to provide those," Siemens Energy added.

Gazprom has to halt the operation of one more gas turbine engine at the Portovaya compressor station of the Nord Stream gas pipeline due to the expiration of time before overhaul, the holding said Monday. From 07:00 am Moscow time on July 27, the daily capacity of the Portovaya compressor station will drop to 33 million cubic meters per day from 67 mln cubic meters daily at present.