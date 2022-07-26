Companies registered in Georgia enabled to participate in European tenders

26 Jul. 14:40

Any business registered in Georgia will now have the ability to participate in tenders announced by central authorities of the 27 member states of the European Union for purchase of goods, the State Procurement Agency of Georgia announced.

The decision was made today by the Georgia-EU Association Council and was published in the official journal of the European Union.

For companies registered in our country, the market for purchases of goods by the central authorities of the European Union has been opened. Until now, Georgian companies had a legal restriction to participate in European tenders”, said the Agency.

Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili said that this decision is the result of Georgia's "complete fulfillment" of the obligation defined by the Association Agenda.

This will be a new incentive for Georgian companies. At the same time, this is an important step forward in terms of Georgia's integration into the European economic space", Davitashvili said.

The Agency said that in Europe every year about 250,000 purchasing organisations buy goods and services for a total amount of about €2 trillion.