Erdogan: Türkiye waiting for concrete steps from Armenia

26 Jul. 15:00

Türkiye is waiting for concrete steps from Armenia in the process of normalizing bilateral relations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the TRT TV channel.

According to him, during a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the process of normalizing relations was discussed.

"We expect the Armenian side to take concrete steps. We are serious and resolute in the process of normalizing relations," the President of Türkiye said.

Erdogan added that Azerbaijan has been the "red line" in this matter for Turkey from the very beginning. He noted that Turkey is developing an approach in relations with Armenia in coordination with Azerbaijan.