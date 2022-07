26 Jul. 15:15

The delegations of Russia and Turkey are negotiating to increase trade in national currencies, the Aydinlik newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing its sources.

Technical delegations are negotiating between the two countries to harmonize SWAP and the financial system, as well as to increase trade in national currencies, the sources noted.

They added that the export growth with Russia has now been achieved. In the first half of the year, there was an increase in exports to Russia.