Turkey to buy more oil, gas from Iran

26 Jul. 15:45

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that his country would increase its purchases of Iranian oil and gas, a week after meeting with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran.

“Turkey will increase its purchases of oil and natural gas from Iran,” Erdogan said in an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber on Monday.

He noted that the trade volume between Turkey and Iran will reach $30 billion per year.

Erdogan also referred to the eight important agreements signed with Iranian officials during his recent trip to Iran.

The Turkish leader arrived in Tehran on July 19 in order to participate in the trilateral meeting of heads of guarantor countries for the restoration of ceasefire in Syria and met and held talks with senior Iranian officials.