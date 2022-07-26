Uzbekistan urges Taliban to sever ties with terrorist organizations

26 Jul. 16:15

Uzbekistan has urged the interim Afghan government led by the Taliban (the group banned in Russia) to sever all ties with terrorist organizations, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Tuesday.

The Uzbek capital of Tashkent is hosting a two-day international conference on Afghanistan on Monday and Tuesday. Over 100 foreign delegations are taking part in the conference.

"We call on the current government of Afghanistan to demonstrate strong resolve and take decisive measures to prevent and counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and to sever ties with all terrorist organizations. This will facilitate the strengthening of confidence in the interim government," Mirziyoyev said in an address to the participants of the conference.

The Uzbek president also urged participants to direct their efforts to creating necessary conditions for Afghanistan to become a peaceful, stable and prosperous country free from terrorism and drugs.

"Our priority should be economic recovery, which is an important condition for achieving lasting peace in this long-suffering country," Mirziyoyev added.