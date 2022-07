26 Jul. 16:30

Russia's IrAero airline will resume Yekaterinburg-Baku flights, starting from July 31, according to the press service of the Ekaterinburg International Airport.

The flights to the Azerbaijani capital will be operated on Superjet 100 aircraft at 17:20 (GMT+5) on Sundays and 20:20 on Wednesdays, and will last for two hours, the press service said.