26 Jul. 16:45

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the Russian coastal city of Sochi on August 5 to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Turkish presidency announced Tuesday.

The Anadolu news agency said that Erdogan would make a one-day visit.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin will hold talks with Erdogan on August 5.

No further details were immediately available.

The leaders' previous meeting took place on the sidelines of the Astana summit in Tehran on July 19.