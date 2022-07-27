Lavrov arrives in Ethiopia, last leg of his tour of Africa

27 Jul. 9:00

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as part of an African tour, arrived in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, where the headquarters of the African Union is located.

Upon arrival, he had a brief meeting with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen, TASS reported.

On Wednesday, Lavrov is expected to hold talks with the country's top leadership and discuss the international, regional agenda and bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, Lavrov also mentioned that during his visit to Addis Ababa, which is considered the diplomatic capital of Africa, meetings are planned with representatives of the African Union. He noted that during these contacts the details of holding the next Russia-Africa summit would be discussed.