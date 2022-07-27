Israel set for dialogue on legal aspects of Sochnut’s activity in Russia

27 Jul. 11:00

Israel wants to maintain ties with Russia and is ready for dialogue with Moscow on the legal aspects of the operation of the Jewish Agency for Israel (Sochnut) in Russia, a spokesman for Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a press statement released on Tuesday.

"If there are legal problems linked with the important activities of the Jewish Agency for Israel in Russia, Israel is always ready for dialogue, maintaining important ties between the countries," the statement said.

The spokesman stressed that relations between Israel and Russia are based on a long history, regular contacts and mutual interests.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called for refraining from politicizing the situation around the Jewish Agency and projecting it on Russian-Israeli relations in general. He stressed however that all organizations in Russia must obey Russian laws.