Erdogan: Russia makes Bayraktar bid

27 Jul. 11:40

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has revealed that both Russia and the United Arab Emirates are interested in cooperating with Baykar, the company making the Bayraktar and Akinci strike drones.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin reportedly told Erdoğan that his country was interested in cooperating with Baykar, the developer of the most famous Turkish combat drone, Bayraktar TB2.

This was reportedly discussed during a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) late Monday.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan reportedly also said the other offer came from the UAE. He said that the UAE offered to establish a Baykar factory in the Gulf country.