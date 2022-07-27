Venezuela provides Iran with 1 mln ha of farmland

27 Jul. 12:00

Venezuela has allowed Iran to use one million hectares of its farmland for cultivation, an Iranian official said.

The Iranian deputy interior minister for economic affairs highlighted the added value that the products and services provided by domestic knowledge-based companies would create in other countries, as in South American nations, Tasnim reported.

According to Mohsen Kousheshtabar, Venezuela has provided Iran with one million hectares of farmland for cultivation while the world is grappling with the shortage of strategic reserves.

He said such a major plan for extra-territorial cultivation reveals that Iran has become so great and strong and has reached such a high level in scientific exchanges that other countries are reaching out to the Islamic Republic.

“It definitely signifies the technical knowledge of these (Iranian) knowledge-based companies that has transpired at the international level,” he said.

In June, President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro paid a visit to Tehran and signed a 20-year partnership agreement on cooperation with Iran in various fields. The agreement includes partnership in the fields of science, technology, agriculture, oil and gas, petrochemicals, tourism and culture.