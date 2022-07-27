Turkey to begin hydrocarbon exploration in Mediterranean

27 Jul. 12:30

Türkiye's Abdulhamid Han drillship will set off from the port city of Mersin to begin hydrocarbon exploration in the Mediterranean Sea, the country's energy minister Fatih Donmez said.

"We will send this ship off to its first mission from Mersin on Aug. 9," the minister said in a televised interview.

Earlier this month, Donmez paid a visit to Mersin where the vessel is docked, saying that the ship is one of the five seventh-generation ships in the world. It will join a fleet of three ships for hydrocarbon exploration.

The country has been undertaking drilling activities in its waters over the past four years. Abdulhamid Han is Türkiye's fourth drilling ship, named after one of the sultans of the Ottoman Empire.

The vessel is 238 meters long and 42 m wide and weighs 68,000 gross tons with a maximum drilling depth of 12,200 m. It has a tower height of 104 m and a crew capacity of 200.