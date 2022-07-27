Biden to speak with Chinese President Thursday

27 Jul. 13:00

U.S. President Joe Biden will speak Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a White House official said, as tensions between the two countries rise amid reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is considering a visit to Taiwan.

The expected call comes as national security officials are quietly working to convince Pelosi of the risks her potential trip could pose during a highly sensitive moment between the self-governing island and China, Bloomberg reported.

Sources familiar with the speaker's plans say she is planning to visit in the coming weeks as part of a broader trip to Asia and has invited both Democrats and Republicans to accompany her. If she goes, she would be the first House speaker to visit in a quarter century.

Biden acknowledged he planned to speak with the Chinese President during virtual remarks calling for passage of the bipartisan CHIPs Act Monday, telling reporters, "That's my expectation, but I'll let you know when that gets set up. I promise I'll let you know."