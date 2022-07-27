Russia sends test systems for monkeypox to Kazakhstan

27 Jul. 13:30

Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing sent the test systems for the detection of monkeypox to Kazakhstan, Armenia, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, the agency’s press service told reporters.

Additionally, the sanitary watchdog’s specialists are organizing special seminars dedicated to the methods of laboratory diagnostics of monkeypox for their colleagues from the partner states.