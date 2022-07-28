Turkey's top diplomat reveals some powers sought to block grain deal

28 Jul. 9:00

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavuсoglu has stated that there were countries who “wanted to block” the signing of a grain export deal inked by Moscow and Kiev last week.

Speaking to the Turkish broadcaster Tv100 on Wednesday, Cavusoglu said that these countries also want the Ukraine conflict “to prolong”, and that they think the longer Moscow’s special military operation continues, “the weaker Russia will be.”

Last week, Russia and Ukraine signed a deal brokered by Turkey and the UN in Istanbul on lifting restrictions on the supply of Russian products for export and Moscow's assistance in the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.