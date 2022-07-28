Rospotrebnadzor sees no need to reinstate Covid-related restrictions at federal level

28 Jul. 10:20

There is no need to reinstate coronavirus-related restrictions at the federal level in Russia because of the rise in Covid morbidity and the spread of more contagious sub-lineages of the Omicron strain, Deputy Director for Clinical Analysis at Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor's Central Research Institute of Epidemiology Natalia Pshenichnaya said.

"On the whole, it is not necessary to reinstate restrictions at the federal level. At the same time, recommendations for people from vulnerable categories to wear protective masks and recommendations to get revaccinated once every six months remain valid," Pshenichnaya said.

The number of Covid-19 cases are growing in Russia because of the circulation of more contagious sub-variants of the Omicron strain, she said.

However, "the severity of symptoms caused by new Omicron sub-variants, in principle, is comparable to the severity of symptoms of acute viral respiratory infections, which is why a surge in the number of hospitalizations is unlikely," the expert said.