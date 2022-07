28 Jul. 11:20

Russia's Sberbank has cut interest rates on loans for small businesses, the bank’s press service reported.

The lowest rate is 12.4% per annum can be obtained if a company takes a loan to purchase real estate for commercial purposes.

On 10 June 2022, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to cut the key rate by 150 basis points to 9.50% per annum.