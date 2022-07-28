Russian disposable incomes drop in Q2

28 Jul. 12:20

Real disposable incomes in Russia fell 0.8% in the second quarter of 2022, preliminary data showed.

Industrial output fell 1.8% year-on-year in June, a sharper drop than in May, and retail sales continued their slump, down 9.6% when compared with June 2021. As in the previous month, unemployment was the outlier, with the jobless rate hovering at a record low 3.9%.

Rosstat also said real wages in Russia fell 6.1% year on year in May after a 7.2% decrease the month before.