Moscow: South Caucasus should be turned into zone of peace and prosperity

Efforts to normalize relations between both Baku and Yerevan should be made on the basis of trilateral statements, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry Ivan Nechayev said during a weekly briefing.

“Russia stands for turning the South Caucasus into a zone of peace and prosperity. In our regional work, we are promoting an exclusively constructive agenda and aren’t going to compete with anyone. We have constructive goals,” Nechayev noted.

“As for the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, as it has been repeatedly noted, appropriate efforts should be made on the basis of the trilateral statements of Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders dated November 10, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021,” the official pointed out.

“We don’t object to the involvement of non-regional players if they act in line with the above statements and contribute to their implementation. The main thing is not to allow duplication and undercover games aimed at weakening someone, or hindering the process," he added.