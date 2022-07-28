Russia banned from participating in World Table Tennis Championship

28 Jul. 13:00

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Executive Committee banned Russian and Belarusian players from participating in the World Team Championships Finals in China over the situation in Ukraine.

The decision was made based on the recommendations formulated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals will take place in the Chinese city of Chengdu from September 30 to October 9.

Earlier this month, the European Table Tennis Unions’ Executive Board decided not to allow clubs from Russia and Belarus to participate in European competitions in the 2022/23 season.