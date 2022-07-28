Iran backs Azerbaijan’s accession to D-8

28 Jul. 15:45

Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian voiced support for Azerbaijan’s bid to join the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, saying enlargement of the D-8 and accession of new members would serve as a tool for the realization of its goals.

“D-8 enlargement and accession of new members may serve as a tool for the realization of the organization’s goals. We do welcome the readiness and desire of our friendly and neighboring country, the Republic of Azerbaijan to join D-8. The organization should move quickly to accept new members,” he said via videoconference to the 20th session of the Council of Ministers of D-8, held in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka on Wednesday.

D-8, also known as Developing-8, is an organization for development cooperation among the following countries: Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkiye.