Patrol ships of the Azerbaijani Navy ‘G-121’ and ‘G-129’ sailed to Russia in accordance with the plan of joint activities between Azerbaijani and Russian Defense Ministries, Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense said.

A solemn welcoming ceremony of Azerbaijani seamen was held in the Kaspiysk port of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Federation.

The ships and the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces will participate in several events.