"‘Fall’ of prime ministers? Wave of Western PMs quitting to continue"

28 Jul. 16:00

The ‘fall’ of prime ministers in the West will continue as public discontent among their citizens mounts mainly due to their governments heeding Washington’s line while acting against their own interests, Head of the Russian Delegation to the Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control in Vienna Konstantin Gavrilov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Thursday.

"[Within the context of the developments in the West], it’s not about the peoples, <…>, it’s about the governments that submit to the Americans and obey all their instructions," the diplomat said. "Soon the people will deal with them, I am absolutely convinced of that. Take a look at how prime ministers are falling. The ‘fall’ will continue," Gavrilov stressed.

On June 22, the Bulgarian parliament passed a vote of no confidence in the government of Kiril Petkov. In early July, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation after a chain of scandals inside the party. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas also announced her resignation. The reason was a split in the bipartisan ruling coalition. At the end of July, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi also tendered his resignation.