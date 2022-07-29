Biden and Xi talk by phone for more than 2 hours

29 Jul. 9:40

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in a video call on Thursday that lasted more than two hours, discussed the importance of having face-to-face talks, growing lines of communication, and Taiwan but did not touch on tariffs or a Russian oil price cap.

Biden and Xi agreed on the importance of face-to-face talks and that their respective teams will coordinate a mutually agreeable time to do that, a senior administration official said.

"They also discussed the value of meeting face to face and agreed to have their teams follow up to find a mutually agreeable time to do so," the official told a briefing.

After the meeting, Chinese President Xi said that viewing China-US relations in terms of strategic rivalry is wrong, and so is the perception that China is the US's main opponent and a long-term challenge.

"To consider and determine China-US relations from the point of view of strategic rivalry, as well as to consider China as the most important opponent and the most serious long-term challenge is an incorrect assessment of China-US relations, and an incorrect understanding of China's development," Xi said during a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden, as quoted by China Central Television (CCTV).

The Chinese leader added that both sides should maintain cooperation at all levels, effectively use existing communication channels, and develop bilateral cooperation.

According to Xi, the international community and people of all countries expect China and the US to "play a leading role in maintaining peace and security around the world."

This is the leaders' fifth call since Biden took office last year and it happens amidst heightened tensions among the geopolitical rivals as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is considering a controversial trip to Taiwan during the congressional recess in August.