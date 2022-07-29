U.S. files request for phone call between Blinken and Lavrov

29 Jul. 10:00

The United States filed a request to Russia for a phone call between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, U.S. Department of State spokesman Ned Price said Thursday, adding that there is no specific timeline set for organization of this call.

"We have expressed interest, we have made clear to the Russian Federation that we are seeking a conversation between Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov. Before the Secretary spoke yesterday [July 27], we had made contact with our appropriate Russian counterparts to put in a call request," Price said.

"The Russians acknowledged that call request yesterday. […] Minister Lavrov is in the midst of travel, so don’t have any update to provide in terms of when [the Russian side] may be able to connect. But we continue to discuss that in the appropriate channels.".